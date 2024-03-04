European Commission will not hold talks with Russia on continuation of gas transit through Ukraine

The European Commission does not intend to negotiate with Russia to continue the transit of Russian gas to European countries through Ukraine's gas pipeline system, instead aiming to wean itself off Russian gas completely.

Source: Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "I made it very clear to our Ukrainian partners that the European Commission will not be involved in [negotiations] with Russia, as it did five years ago when a trilateral gas transit agreement was made. On the contrary, according to our RePowerEU plan, we should cease using Russian gas by 2027 at the latest. We are working overtime to provide countries with alternative supply routes and alternative suppliers, and at the same time to support Ukraine and its further integration into the EU energy market."

Background:

The transit agreement between Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Russian company Gazprom was signed in December 2019, and is due to expire in December of 2024.

The European Union is preparing to rule out the possibility of extending the agreement with Russia on gas transit through Ukraine after it expires at the end of the year.

