European Commission lifts suspension of €50 million in aid for UNWRA

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stands in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament and speaks. A central point of the debate was the EU's defense policy. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

The European Commission released suspended EU funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) worth €50 million ($54 million) on Friday.

"Innocent Palestinians should not have to pay the price for the crimes of terrorist group Hamas," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, announcing a further €68 million in aid to other organizations in the region.

The commission suspended the funding for UNRWA and demanded an independent audit of the agency after Israel accused about a dozen employees of being involved in the October 7 terror attacks led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Based on commitments from UNRWA to carry out this investigation and to review safeguards to prevent staff's involvment in terrorist activities, the commission said it decided to release the funding.