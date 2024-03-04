European Commission confirms it is preparing to present negotiation framework with Ukraine this month

The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is preparing to present a negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession this month.

Source: EC spokesman Eric Mamer said this at a briefing in Brussels, European Pravda reports

Details: Mamer was answering questions from journalists seeking further clarification on the change in the public position of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding the schedule for preparing the negotiation framework.

Quote: "The President said recently that it will happen during March," Mamer said.

On 21 February, von der Leyen did not allow the next step for Ukraine on its way to the EU - the presentation of the negotiation framework – to take place before the European elections slated for June this year.

But three days after that, during her visit to Kyiv, she returned to the original schedule and said that the European Commission would take the next formal step on Ukraine's EU application in mid-March.

"I have already emphasised what the president said at the time: my best guess is that the commission had further discussions, after which it was able to clarify that we will put forward an offer now," Mamer further explained.

"But of course, there is a question of when the Council will be in a position to approve it, and her best guess was that it would be [done] later," the spokesperson added.

Politico sources in the EU believe that the change in the position of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen regarding the negotiation schedule with Ukraine about its accession is related to the upcoming European elections.

Ukraine expects the European Commission to present it with its negotiation framework for future accession to the European Union no later than 12 March, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, said on Monday.

