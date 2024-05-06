Europe Says Ready to Use All Trade Tools to Defend Against China

(Bloomberg) -- Europe is ready to use all the tools available to defend its economies if China fails to offer fair access to its markets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned.

She added that heavily subsidized Chinese products such as electric vehicles and steel are flooding the European market and said the world cannot absorb China’s surplus production.

Von der Leyen spoke after talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a state visit to France before heading to Serbia and Hungary to complete his five-day trip.

“For trade to be fair, access to each other’s market also needs to be reciprocal,” she said. “We discussed how to make real progress on market access. I remain confident that more progress can be achieved. At the same time, we stand ready to make full use of our trade defense instruments if this is necessary.”

She cited the example of the International Procurement Instrument created in 2022 and which was used last month to launch an investigation into China’s sourcing of medical devices. Brussels could ultimately restrict Chinese access to tenders if it finds a lack of reciprocity.

“Europe cannot accept market-distorting practices that could lead to deindustrialization,” von der Leyen added.

The European Union is becoming tougher on trade relations with China, echoing US concerns about state-fueled overcapacity in green industry. The rhetorical shift has already been put into practice with the EU launching a probe into subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles in the fall of 2023 that could see new tariffs introduced by July.

China for its part has denied generating overcapacity and accuses the EU of protectionism.

France has been a key champion of that firmer approach. In a speech last month laying out his vision for Europe’s future, Macron also called for the EU to do more to echo subsidies in the US and introduce preferences for its homegrown industry in strategic sectors including artificial intelligence and green tech.

