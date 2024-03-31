Europe’s economy is trailing behind the US – this is why

“England and America are two countries separated by the same language.” So said George Bernard Shaw.

At the end of last week, these two leading Anglophone nations seemed separated instead by sharply divergent economies – with the US going gangbusters while the UK, like much of the rest of Western Europe, is caught in an economic funk.

The US economy expanded at a buoyant 3.4pc annual pace from October through December, according to official data released on Thursday, a slight upgrade from previous estimates.

The equivalent UK number for fourth quarter growth, published the same day, revealed the economy shrank 0.3pc, with GDP contracting just as during the previous three months, confirming that Britain spent the back end of last year in recession.

When it comes to growth, America has lately outclassed the rest of the Western world. The US expanded 2.5pc during 2023 as a whole, while the UK managed just 0.1pc – our weakest annual real GDP performance since the 2009 financial crisis, excluding the lockdown year of 2020.

France, in contrast, chalked up 0.9pc growth last year, while German GDP contracted by 0.3pc.

For the whole of last year, the US economy – the world’s biggest – has repeatedly defied predictions that higher interest rates, designed to tackle inflation, would lead to waves of layoffs and probably a recession.

Starting in March 2022, the mighty Federal Reserve jacked up benchmark US borrowing costs eleven times, to a 23-year high of 5.25-5.5pc, making borrowing much more expensive for businesses and households.

But the US economy has continued to grow regardless, with last quarter’s expansion powered by strong consumer spending, energy exports and business investment – not least in real estate and high-tech.

The States has grown for six successive quarters at an annual rate above 2pc. During a historic sharp interest rate upswing, that’s an exceptional performance.

At the same time, despite steady GDP expansion, US inflation has steadily cooled. After peaking at 9.1pc, the latest data shows America’s consumer price index 3.2pc up last month compared to February 2023 – relatively benign but still above the Fed’s 2pc target.

It seems increasingly likely that US policymakers, unlike their UK counterparts, have achieved the hallowed “soft landing” – fully overcoming inflation without triggering a recession. How did this happen?

One reason is America’s famously flexible jobs market. While high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis have hit many US households, a strong demand for labour has helped maintain disposable income – which, in turn, has driven consumer spending.

US employers added an average of 251,000 jobs each month last year, soaring to no less than 353,000 new employees in January, far more than expected. And while inflation has been high, real wages have also risen, in part because of rising US productivity, reflecting ongoing business investment.

While UK and European furlough schemes paid companies to keep workers in their jobs during lockdown, the US approach was more brutal. But the resulting unemployment was soon reversed, as firms took the opportunity to plough money into new production techniques, resulting in productivity gains that have boosted US trend growth.

A second reason for America’s relative out-performance is the country’s recently achieved energy independence – which has helped drive down domestic electricity prices.

US households paid the equivalent of 15.6 c€/kWh during February, compared to 31.2 c€/kWh in France and 39.9 c€/kWh in the UK. That’s right, UK families are paying over twice as much for their electricity as our American cousins.

Bolstered by the fracking revolution, which has transformed domestic oil and gas production, the US became a net energy exporter in 2019 for the first time in over half a century.

That’s why, when Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and energy prices soared, Western Europe – reliant on Russian exports for around 40pc of its natural gas requirements – was impacted much more than the US.

Germany was hit particularly hard, as its mighty manufacturing sector, heavily reliant on Russian gas, suffered badly due to sanctions and damage inflicted on the Russo-German Nordstream pipeline.

While gas prices spiked five-fold in Europe as the war in Ukraine escalated, prices were much more muted in the US – which took the opportunity to replace sanctioned Russian gas by massively expanding exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

During 2022 and 2023, America overtook Qatar to become the world’s biggest LNG exporter.

But probably the main explanation of America’s recent boom is the huge influx of government cash, a massive stimulus programme that has seen the equivalent of $5,000bn (£3,961bn) pumped into the pockets of American workers, families, and businesses.

Yes, US government debt has soared as a result – and now tops $34,000bn, more than 120pc of GDP. Over the last year or so, that vast debt pile has been expanding rapidly – by $1,000bn every three months or so.

But that’s the beauty of controlling the world’s “safe haven” reserve currency. When a country can print the money that everyone else wants to hold, as the US can, that provides a lot more leeway to borrow and spend. It’s what Charles De Gaulle’s Finance Minister, Valery Giscard d’Estaing, referred to bitterly back in the early 1960s as America’s “exorbitant privilege”.

As the US economy has grown, America’s stock market has surged by around 14pc over the last three months, hitting a new record high. Despite the economy expanding by 3pc-plus during the final quarter, inflation continues to move towards the 2pc target – albeit not always in a straight line.

Investors are now betting that by the end of 2024, the Fed will have lowered its benchmark interest rate several times, perhaps to below 4pc – which could well transform America’s recent economic resilience into a fully-fledged US boom.

Rachel Reeves has been talking about the US a lot lately. And the UK does have lessons to learn from across the Atlantic.

What’s vital, though, is that the Shadow Chancellor doesn’t make the mistake that just because we share a common language with America, that the pound also enjoys reserve currency status.

It most certainly does not – and even to test that hypothesis would result in financial disaster.

Follow Liam on X @liamhalligan

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.