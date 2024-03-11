Eurogroup’s Donohoe Says Confident on CMU Agreement on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said he’s sure European finance chiefs will reach an agreement on a broad roadmap to take the bloc toward a capital markets union at their Monday meeting.

“I’m very confident today that we will get a plan agreed,” he told Bloomberg Television on Monday. “We will get a plan agreed because we all know we need to make more progress on capital markets and exactly also at the time when finance ministers need to reduce the borrowing over time.”

Europe has failed to make much progress since the CMU project was launched a decade ago. The issue has become more urgent as the bloc faces huge financing needs for the climate and digital transition that can’t be met by public funds at the same time as it seeks to boost defense spending.

Speaking ahead of a Eurogroup meeting of euro-area finance chiefs, Donohoe said that “we need to increase investment in better jobs and a more digital future.”

“For all of those reasons, the finance ministers of the EU will have endorsed a plan regarding how we can make progress on capital markets in the next commission, in the next five years of the EU,” he said.

Asked about an initiative by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that a small group of countries should forge ahead on CMU alone, Donohoe was unbothered.

“It’s up to each country to suggest ideas regarding further cooperation with other members of the European union — they’ve advocated a number of ideas they think they can make faster progress on in smaller group,” he said. “As president of the Eurogroup, it’s my mission and my duty — ambition and my duty to find agreement amongst all ministers. That’s what we will do today.”

--With assistance from Max Ramsay, Kamil Kowalcze and Jorge Valero.

