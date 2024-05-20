Eureka man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

(KRON) — A Eureka man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced Monday. William Wood, 62, possessed more than 300 images and videos depicting child pornography on his electronic devices, said the DOJ, citing a sentencing memorandum.

Wood pleaded guilty in October of 2023 to one count of possession of child pornography after being initially indicted on that charge by a federal grand jury in December of 2022. Of the images found on his devices, the DOJ said around 24 depicted infants or toddlers.

Hundreds more depicted prepubescent children.

In sentencing papers, the government argued that Wood used social media to send child pornography to another person. Those images included depictions of infants or toddlers and prepubescent children engaged in “sexually explicit conduct,” the DOJ said.

In addition to serving 120 months in prison, Wood has also been ordered to serve five years of supervised release to begin after his prison term ends and to pay $35,000 restitution.

