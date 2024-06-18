Eunice Police Chief speaks on skimmer being found at Dollar Tree

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A skimming device was secretly placed on a Dollar Tree register in Eunice.

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef says this device comes with a lot of potential risks. “The whole idea with these skimmers is to skim that information from those cards, whether it would be the magnetic strip, some of them have cameras in them. Where they can actually see the keypad when the customer goes to punch their PIN number in there, they can actually get that PIN number also.”

The Eunice Police Department received a call on Saturday about a skimming device being placed on Register 3 in Dollar Tree. LeBouef says a customer at the store noticed something was wrong when their card did not work in the card reader. “The officers got there and they inspected it and it turned out to be a skimming device that was placed on top of the original credit card scanner at the register.”

Lebeouf says if customers do not see a light coming through a card reader, it means it is most likely a skimmer. “If you don’t see the backlighting coming through the holes in the keypad, that’s pretty indication that there’s a cover over the original device. So at that point don’t use your card.”

Lebouef says the department is currently working on leads. He says there are no suspects as of now. “We don’t know the timeline or when it was placed on there so this could take. It could be hours and hours of review. We’ll be able to see it, when it was done, it’s just to determine when and what day.”

LeBouef says they were able to safely confiscate the device.

An investigation is still ongoing.

