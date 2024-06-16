Eugene, Springfield, Lane County agendas include fees, budgets, annexations

A Eugene Parks and Open Space Urban Forestry team member removes a leaning tree that threatens to fall in the Eugene South Hills.

This week, the Eugene City Council will hold public hearings on the city's hazardous materials fee and the parameters of its stormwater fee. The Springfield City Council will also hold public hearings for four budget items including the 2024-25 budget and will vote on pay raises for the city's non-union employees.

The Lane County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to form the Row River Fire District Tuesday, following the county clerk's certification of the election, which is scheduled for Monday.

Eugene City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 17

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to hold virtual public hearings on two fee-related proposals:

The first is for setting the city's Hazardous Substance User Fee, which the city charges businesses that work with hazardous materials and city management recommends keeping the same.

The second is the city's stormwater fee. The city is proposing loosening the definition of "stormwater service" so that the fee can be used to fund city parks and open space maintenance. The ordinance at the public hearing would not immediately raise stormwater fees, but the city manager has proposed the city raise the expanded-definition stormwater fee at a later date.

Springfield City Council

WORK SESSION

When: 6 p.m., Monday, June 17

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hear an update on three city-owned properties that the city wants to develop into affordable housing and vote on pay raises for the city's non-union employees.

REGULAR MEETING

When: 7 p.m., Monday, June 17

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hold public hearings and votes on four budget items:

Adopting the city's 2024-25 budget.

Continuing to opt-in to state-shared revenue from cigarette, marijuana, gas and liquor taxes.

Adopting a supplemental budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year to reflect where actual costs and revenue deferred from what was planned. The largest change comes from a state grant the city accepted to rebuild Mill Street.

Increasing several city fees.

Followed by public hearings on four annexations:

A single-family home on Filbert Lane.

The former railway between Pheasant Boulevard and Raleighwood Avenue where a developer wants to build a strip of duplexes.

The undeveloped area between Thurston Elementary School and Bob Artz Memorial Park where a developer plans a subdivision.

The warehouse at 3331 Franklin Blvd., which wants to connect to the sewer line.

Councilors are scheduled to vote on the Pheasant and Thurston annexations, while the Filbert and Franklin annexation votes will happen on later dates. Next, councilors will hear general public comment.

Next, councilors are scheduled to vote on reallocating Community Development Block Grant funds away from Catholic Community Services of Lane County, following delays with the nonprofit implementing its OASIS program serving homeless families with children and on editing City Council's operating agreements.

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To watch: This special meeting will be virtual-only. County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21, and the GovHub Media app.

SPECIAL MEETING

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 18

What: County commissioners are scheduled to form the Row River Rural Fire Protection District, following the Lane County Clerk's certification of the election results, which is scheduled for Monday morning.

