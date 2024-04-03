Eugene skier rescued from Mount Thielsen area after injury

A 57-year-old cross-country skier was rescued after falling and injuring her ankle Sunday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Trina Reiter, of Eugene, was skiing near Mount Thielsen, east of Roseburg near Diamond Lake, when she fell and was unable to bear weight on her injured leg.

Douglas County search and rescue teams, along with volunteers from Diamond Lake Resort, snowshoed four miles into the backcountry where they located Reiter and a companion at 7:45 p.m.

“Searchers stabilized Reiter's injury, placed her in a litter and transported her back to the trailhead,” Douglas County said in a news release.

The team arrived at the trailhead shortly before 1:30 a.m. to a waiting ambulance. Reiter was evaluated and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

"This mission shows the dedication of our search and rescue deputies and volunteers who spent their Easter Sunday assisting someone in our community who was in need of their services," Lt. Brad O'Dell said.

"This mission was very successful and Trina was extremely thankful for the care and compassion shown to her by Douglas County SAR and Diamond Lake Resort volunteers," O'Dell said

