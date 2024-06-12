Eugene School District, Port of Morrow among 11 fined for environmental violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied 11 fines in April, totaling more than $1 million.

Among those fined are a Lane County school district with underground storage tank violations, a food processor operating an unpermitted wastewater lagoon, and several hospitals that failed to properly report greenhouse gas emissions.

Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals.

Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalty by completing or sponsoring an environmental improvement project instead of paying a fine.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Salem, Ore.

Here are the citations:

Port of Morrow, Boardman, $727,500: For violating its water pollution control facilities permit’s limits on land application of wastewater during the November 2023 through February 2024 non-growing season. The limits prevent overapplication of nitrogen that could cause groundwater contamination.

Portland General Electric, Clatskanie, $145,200: For exceeding plant site emissions limits at two electrical power generation plants.

Oregon Hill Farms Foods, St. Helens, $73,033: For operating an unpermitted wastewater disposal lagoon at its food processing facility. The company is appealing the fine.

Eugene School District, Eugene, $22,256: For multiple underground storage tank violations at systems located at the Education Center and at Sheldon High School. DEQ cited the district for installing and operating the tanks without a general permit certification and for failing to have release detection equipment for both systems. The district is appealing the fine.

Oregon City Christian Church, Oregon City, $15,544: For failing to comply with the requirements of its erosion and sediment control plan and the monitoring requirements of its national pollutant discharge elimination system construction stormwater permit. The church is appealing the fine.

St. Helens Assets, St. Helens, $14,800: For failing to implement its erosion and sediment control plan, which resulted in turbid stormwater run-off that polluted Perry Creek.

Jeld-Wen, Klamath Falls, $8,200: For failing to submit a complete greenhouse gas emissions data report to DEQ for 2022. DEQ issued the penalty because it was a repeated violation. The company has since submitted the information.

Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland, $6,400: For failing to submit a complete greenhouse gas emissions data report for 2022 to DEQ.

Veterans Administration Hospital, Roseburg, $4,400: For failing to submit a complete greenhouse gas emissions data report to DEQ for 2022. DEQ issued the penalty because it was a repeated violation. The hospital has since submitted the information.

Asante, dba Rogue Valley Medical Center, Medford, $4,440: For failing to submit a complete greenhouse gas emissions data report for 2022 to DEQ. DEQ issued the penalty because it was a repeated violation. The hospital has since submitted the information.

Portland Specialty Baking, Portland, $1,100: For failing to timely submit a complete air contaminant discharge permit annual report.

