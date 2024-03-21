Eugene to roll out lower speed limits for 2 streets in effort to improve safety

A car passes through a roadside puddle along Hilyard Street in Eugene in December 2023.

The city of Eugene announced Wednesday that it and the Oregon Department of Transportation are lowering the speed limit along Hilyard Street and East 40th Avenue.

Effective April 15, the streets will have a speed limit of 25 mph instead of 30 mph.

The city said the change is to increase safety on the streets.

"By reducing the speed limit on Hilyard and 40th, we are taking tangible steps to reduce the risk of severe and fatal crashes and create safer streets for everyone," Eugene transportation planner Logan Telles said in the press release.

According to Eugene's Vision Zero Action Plan, Hilyard was the sixth most dangerous Eugene street for pedestrians and cyclists in the 2007-2015 study period.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguar.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene to lower speed limits on Hilyard Street, E 40th Avenue