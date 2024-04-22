Eugene police seek public's help to identify man found dead near Knickerbocker Bike Bridge
Eugene Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead Dec. 21, 2023 at the south end of Knickerbocker Bike Bridge .
According to investigators, there appears to have been no foul play in the man's death. He is described as having been 5-foot-8, weighed about 180 pounds, and had no tattoos.
Anyone able to identify the man in the artist's sketch was asked to contact Detective Cooper at tcooper@eugene-or.gov with case #23-19159.
Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene police seek public help to identify man found dead in Eugene