Eugene police seek public's help to identify man found dead near Knickerbocker Bike Bridge

Artist rendering on man found dead at the south end of Knickerbocker Bike Bridge in Eugene on Dec. 21, 2023.

Eugene Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead Dec. 21, 2023 at the south end of Knickerbocker Bike Bridge .

According to investigators, there appears to have been no foul play in the man's death. He is described as having been 5-foot-8, weighed about 180 pounds, and had no tattoos.

Anyone able to identify the man in the artist's sketch was asked to contact Detective Cooper at tcooper@eugene-or.gov with case #23-19159.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

