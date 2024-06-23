Eugene Police report 3 overdoses related to 'potentially deadly' batch of fentanyl

A lethal dose of fentanyl on the point of a No. 2 pencil, in an image from the Drug Enforcement Agency's “One Pill Can Kill” campaign.

Eugene Police on Saturday reported three fentanyl overdoses including one fatal in the Washington Jefferson Park area and are urging caution due to a "potentially deadly batch" of the drug.

Officers responded to reports of a deceased male on the sidewalk at West Fourth Avenue and Washington Street and found evidence indicating a recent overdose, according to a press release. Police did not identify the deceased.

Police also reported seeing two other overdoses in the area, with one person overdosing in front of officers. Medics and police were able to revive the individual, police said.

"Given the severity and frequency of these incidents, there is reason to believe there is a bad batch of fentanyl in circulation," police said in the press release. "We strongly advise the public to be vigilant and to avoid any unknown substances."

Police are investigating the incidents and working to locate the source of the batch of fentanyl.

