Eugene Police Officer Chris Kilcullen was shot and killed in the line of duty. Fellow officers haven't forgotten

Commemorative Wreath display in honor of EPD Officer Chris Kilcullen who died in the line of duty on April 22, 2011.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and community members gathered at the corner of Highway 126 and 52nd Street in Springfield on Monday in memory of Chris Kilcullen, a Eugene Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 22, 2011.

"Getting together on the anniversary of Chris's death makes me happy in the sense that so many of you remember him, that he was an important person," said John Kilcullen, father of Officer Kilcullen.

On April 22, 2011, Officer Kilcullen initiated a traffic stop on a reckless driver who ran a red light. The driver fled the scene and Officer Kilcullen pursued her into Springfield on Highway 126.

During the pursuit, the suspect swerved around several cars that were waiting at a light on 52nd Street, eventually coming to a stop.

As Officer Kilcullen approached the vehicle, the suspect shot at him with a handgun, fatally wounding him.

The suspect continued to flee and was pursued by multiple officers for 35 miles to a forest road near Westfir where she stopped and remained in her car for several hours until being taken into custody, according to Eugene Police Department.

Officer Kilcullen is remembered as a 12-year veteran who earned 85 commendations during his time at the Eugene Police Department. He won employee of the month awards twice after conducting the most investigations, arrests, traffic citations and filed interviews among Eugene police officers.

In 2005, Officer Kilcullen moved to the traffic unit and was a longtime member of the department's crisis negotiation team. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

"We've been doing this every year and it's been really, really nice," John Kilcullen said. "Lots of people, mostly officers, and I firmly believe that as long as he's remembered that he still exists, and that's very important to me."

Some attendees at the event contributed various memories they had of Officer Kilcullen and his impact on the community.

The entire length of Highway 126 has been officially named in honor of Officer Chris Kilcullen. In May 2011, Senate Bill 987 was approved by the Oregon Legislature to direct the Oregon Department of Transportation to place markers along the highway with the memorial designation.

Eugene Police said a total of four signs are now located at each end of the highway and where I-5 joins the highway in each direction.

