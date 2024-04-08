Eugene Police launch traffic enforcement for National Distracted Driving Awareness month

The Eugene Police Department is starting a street enforcement operation in April to encourage safe driving behavior in honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit is scheduled to conduct several enforcement operations in April, with plans for officers to provide education on the dangers of distracted driving in addition to their usual enforcement efforts.

Nationwide initiatives aimed at distracted driving awareness aim to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness, and education, according to a police department release.

A preliminary report from the National Highway Traffic estimated that 40,990 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2023, which would be a 3.6 percent decrease compared to 42,514 fatalities reported in 2022.

Of the fatality numbers reported in 2022, 3,308 people were killed and an estimated 289,310 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

Of the total number of fatalities nationwide in 2023, an estimated 589 reportedly occurred in Oregon.

Distracted driving laws in Oregon

Driving in Oregon while holding or using an electronic device is illegal with some exceptions, according to Eugene Police Department. The following are some cases where the law does not apply:

When using hands-free or built-in devices if you are 18 years of age or older.

Use of a single touch or swipe to activate or deactivate the device.

When parked safely, i.e., stopped in a designated parking spot - However, it is not legal to use the device when stopped at a stop light, stop sign, in traffic, etc...

While providing or summoning medical help and no one else is available to make the call.

Police, fire, EMS providers in the scope of employment

To truck or bus drivers following the federal rules for CDL holders.

When using a two-way radio if you are a CB user, school bus driver, or utility truck driver in the scope of employment.

If you are a HAM radio operator age 18 years or older.

Eugene Police Department is responding to a series of threats of violence at South Eugene High School Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the fourth threat in as many weeks.

Defining violations

Eugene Police Department says that a first offense that doesn't contribute to a crash is a Class B violation and the fine in Eugene is $300 or a maximum fine of $1,000. For this first offense, the court may suspend the fine if the driver completes an approved distracted driving avoidance class and shows proof of completion to the court within four months. Though the fine would be suspended, the violation will remain on the defendant's record.

A second offense or if the offense contributes to a crash, qualifies as a Class A violation with a fine of $500 or a maximum fine of $2,500.

A third offense within a 10-year period is considered a Class B misdemeanor and could result in a $6,250 fine and up to one year in jail.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene police encourages people against distracted driving