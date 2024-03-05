Eugene man in custody for shooting near Roosevelt Blvd.

A 52-year-old man is in custody after shooting a man during an altercation near the 2200 block of Roosevelt Blvd. in Eugene on Monday.

According to Eugene Police Department, a man opened the door to a residence in the area at around 9:08 p.m. demanding to see his wife, who was not there.

The resident of the home was armed with a gun and chased the 62-year-old intruder away. The man retreated but continued to yell for his wife.

He eventually walked away to a bus stop but the resident followed him and the two engaged in a verbal altercation, said Melinda McLaughlin, spokesperson for Eugene Police Department. The victim proceeded to punch the resident and knocked him to the ground.

The resident then shot the victim, who has not been identified.

A bystander intervened in the altercation and was able to get the gun from the resident. Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The resident, a 52-year-old Eugene man, was in custody at Lane County Jail as of March 5 for one count of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

