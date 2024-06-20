Eugene community celebrates Juneteenth

Community members gathered at the Farmer's Market Pavilion in Eugene on Wednesday to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

"It has been celebrated in this community for the past five years and I think it's really an opportunity for the Black community to gather but the community at large to come together and honor our history and the freedom that was won for African Americans and how we today benefit from that history and benefit from the contributions of African Americans," said Shanaé Joyce-Stringer, founder of B.L.A.Q. Youth Inc. and organizer of the event.

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth acknowledges the date in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order outlawed slavery in Confederate states beginning Jan. 1, 1863, the midpoint of the Civil War.

The holiday rose to prominence in 2020 amid the nationwide protests about racial inequality after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota.

The date became a federal holiday in 2021 and the Oregon legislature passed House Bill 2168 the same year, establishing June 19 as an official state holiday.

Four-year-old Sofia Wilder tries on her new handmade crown with help from Victoria Koch during a Juneteenth Celebration at the Farmers Market Pavilion in Eugene on Wednesday.

Juneteenth celebration in Eugene

The celebration at at the Farmer's Market Pavilion included food, music, trivia, crafts, and more.

"Juneteenth represents freedom and I think the ability to just be your authentic self," said Joyce-Stringer. "I think that's what our ancestors were striving for, desired and I believe these events that center African American community really allow us to just be ourselves, be our authentic selves, show our expressions of our culture with freedom from any judgement, so I just appreciate that opportunity to be free today."

The event was sponsored by H.O.N.E.Y., King Silky's Blessing Boxes, and United Way of Lane County and featured black-owned businesses based in Eugene, food carts, a youth zone with books, arts, and crafts for kids, community resources, a historical account detailing "Stories of Exclusion and Inclusion: Owning our history, creating our future," and music.

"There is monumental black history in Eugene that has been hidden or not talked about and hopefully Juneteenth can be the event where all Eugenian's come and learn about that history and celebrate the progress we've made and the progress we have yet to make," said Dr. Silky Booker, a sponsor of Wednesday's Juneteenth event.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth