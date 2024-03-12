Eugene city councilors approve revisions to middle housing ordinance

Visitors tour Peace Village Co-op's 70 new affordable housing units in December. The Eugene City Council on Monday night voted to revise it's middle housing ordinance to ensure the city provides enough evidence its infrastructure can support new middle housing production.

Eugene city councilors approved revisions to the city’s middle housing ordinance Monday night with a 6-2 vote, to comply with an Oregon Court of Appeals ruling.

The city's middle housing ordinance, passed in response to House Bill 2001 which requires Oregon’s large cities to allow middle housing production, was originally passed in May 2022.

The local ordinance was struck down in October in the Oregon Court of Appeals by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA).

The opinion said the city did not adequately account for Goal 11, the state’s planning goal requiring necessary infrastructure to serve middle housing units such as townhomes and cottage clusters. Since the ordinance was struck down, the city has been governed by the state’s code.

Councilor Alan Zelenka said LUBA was concerned the original ordinance didn’t have enough evidence substantiating Eugene’s compliance with Goal 11. He said the changes approved Monday night include additional information on how the city ensures it can provide infrastructure to new middle housing developments.

“The Court of Appeals didn’t reject our ordinance on its substance. They essentially said that the background information on the record and the information on the record was not robust enough,” Zelenka said.

Zelenka said the revisions approved Monday night ensure compliance with Goal 11 by verifying infrastructure connection during applications for building permits, denying permits in spaces incapable of infrastructure servicing and by conducting regular capacity analyses to assess the level of service the city’s infrastructure can provide.

Councilor Mike Clark voted against the ordinance, saying the revisions do not adequately provide compliance with Goal 11.

“I don’t believe that we know we have sufficient public infrastructure in order to handle the load," Clark said. "I think we’re asking people to build on a first-come, first-served basis and we’re asking them to carry the load to prove what we should know already in terms of our carrying capacity and see how it works out. I think it’s the wrong way to do planning.”

The 2024 Remand Ordinance corrects errors, includes updates to the land use codes since the ordinance’s original adoption and adds changes to make sure the ordinance complies with statutory requirements.

Eugene Code does not outline a process for the city to consider remanded ordinances. The council addressed relevant approval criteria as well as the terms from LUBA and the Oregon Court of Appeals.

The remand process works as a continuation of the adoption process for the 2022 Middle Housing Code Amendments.

Hannarose McGuinness is The Register-Guard’s growth and development reporter. Contact her at 541-844-9859 or hmcguinness@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene City Council revises middle housing ordinance