Eugene City Council, Lane County Commission to vote on 2024-25 budgets

oren Berry, left, and Jeff Perry lead a tour of the new Eugene City Hall Council Chambers as the remodel of the old EWEB headquarters nears completion. The city council is scheduled to host its first meeting in its new council chambers this Tuesday.

In Eugene City Council's first week in its new city hall, the body is scheduled to determine how to proceed on a proposal to accelerate housing property tax exemption applications in Eugene's downtown core, vote on the city's 2024-25 budget, and receive a briefing on the Mayor and Councilors' roles in an emergency.

Lane County Commissioners are also scheduled to vote on their 2024-25 budget, hear a report on fatal crashes in Lane County, and hold a public hearing on potential changes to the county's charter.

Springfield officials are scheduled to discuss which parts of the city to designate as "Climate-Friendly Areas" and hold public hearings and votes on the next steps for a handful of city-owned properties, including the former Vino and Vango storefront.

Eugene City Council

To attend: The new Eugene City Council Chambers are the northern building on the former Eugene Water & Electric Board property at 500 E 4th Avenue, Eugene. Both Monday meetings will be hybrid, while the Wednesday meeting will be online only.

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings, the city's YouTube channel, and the GovHub Media app and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

To comment: Fill out the city's request to speak form at https://forms.office.com/g/e65TJf4Spi between 7 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Monday. Written testimony can be submitted to the council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to hear a presentation on economic development recommendations from local business owners and decide whether to proceed with a proposal to create an accelerated tax-exemption application for properties planned in Eugene's "downtown core."

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/89570707929

Meeting ID; Passcode: 895 7070 7929; council9

REGULAR SESSION

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 24

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to hold public hearings and votes on:

Editing the city's budget. General fund changes include staff cuts to police training, police records, the library, police communications and custodial and an increase to the city's Adult Recreation Fee.

Opting into state revenue sharing for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Editing the city's Urban Renewal budget, which is separate from its main budget. Changes include a land purchase and the increased allotment to the 1059 Willamette project.

Raise the "frozen base" of Eugene's Riverfront district, effectively transferring some future money from the Urban Renewal budget to the city general fund and other special districts.

Next councilors will vote on loosening the city's definition of "stormwater service" so the city's stormwater fee can go to parks. Lastly, councilors will hear general public comment.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/88089793732

Meeting ID; Passcode: 880 8979 3732; council9

WORK SESSION

When: 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 26

What: Eugene's Mayor and city councilors will be briefed on their roles and responsibilities in an emergency.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82594091349

Meeting ID; Passcode: 825 9409 1349; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the regular session for how to provide testimony.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 24

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to review the city's draft Wastewater Master Plan and discuss what parts of the city to designate as "Climate-Friendly Areas" that can be lived in without a car per new state rules.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_peKHDhTETh-sIb9k3rHBWQ

Meeting ID: 889 2401 7707

SPRINGFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

When: 7 p.m., Monday, June 24

What: The SEDA board will hear public comment before holding public hearings and votes on whether to sell the properties on 138 Main Street and Franklin Boulevard, and whether to lease the properties on 236 Main Street and 240 Main Street.

Next board members will hear an update on the proposed tax exemption to encourage denser housing development in Springfield. The board voted to implement it in May, but is waiting on consent from other taxing districts in the area.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rv9UmIEqQ5WebHgJtEBfrQ

Meeting ID: 830 3102 6521

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21, and the GovHub Media app.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 6/25/2024 for the Tuesday meeting, or noon Tuesday with the subject PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 6/26/2024 for the Wednesday public hearing.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 25

What: County commissioners are scheduled to hear public comment and a vote on adjusting the county's 2023-24 budget to match what was spent in the fiscal year before voting on their proposed 2024-25 budget. Next commissioners will vote on their support for Springfield's housing tax exemption. Lastly, they are scheduled to vote on an update to the county's emergency preparedness plan.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u9W_CyJjQBa2pO-43pAXRg

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25

What: Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a slate of Health & Human Services contracts, switching to more energy-efficient lighting in several county facilities, and hear a report on fatal crashes in Lane County.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 26

What: Lane County commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on amendments to Lane County's Charter, and possibly vote on referring those amendments to the ballot. The most substantive proposed changes center around redistricting. Next commissioners are scheduled to discuss the county's land use appeal procedures.

Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u9W_CyJjQBa2pO-43pAXRg

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: On the Agenda: Eugene and Lane County to vote on 2024-25 budgets