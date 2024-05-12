Euclid police officer taken to hospital after shooting

*Above video shows how to report a crime to U.S. Marshals*

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that a Euclid police officer was taken to the hospital following a shooting, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Tornado confirmed in NE Ohio Saturday

The shooting happened Saturday evening near East 211th Street and South Lake Shore.

The officer was taken to a trauma center and his condition is not known at this time.

Officers from several departments are assisting Euclid. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has sent units to assist Euclid Police.

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

Fatal crash being investigated on Ohio Turnpike: OSP

This is a developing story.

We will update with more information as soon as it’s available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.