Euclid Police officer Jacob Derbin fatally shot, suspected shooter Deshawn Vaughn at large

Authorities are still seeking the suspect of a Saturday night shooting of a Euclid police officer.

Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, 24, is suspected of shooting Euclid Police officer Jacob Derbin after police were called to a residence on the 300 block of East 211th St. just before 10 p.m. for a disturbance, according to Akron Beacon Journal news partner News Channel 5 Cleveland. Police described the shot an "ambush."

According to News Channel 5, the officer was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

According to Steve Irwin, a representative with the Ohio Attorney General's office, the U.S. Marshal's office is leading the search for Vaughn, and that the investigation was active and ongoing.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that this was Derbin's first year with the Euclid police.

"The killer who ambushed Officer Derbin will be found and will receive the full measure of justice," Yost said. "It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother’s Day, and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week."

The Euclid Police Department requested assistance from the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the officer-involved critical incident.

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail, in a Sunday statement, encouraged the community to come together in support.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently assisting the Euclid Police Department in locating the suspect or suspects responsible for his death," Holzheimer Gail stated. "Let us unite in remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifice made, and pledge to uphold the values of compassion, resilience, and community spirit that this devastating loss so poignantly reminds us of."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 216-522-2150.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Euclid police officer fatally shot; suspect still at large