Euclid police-involved shooting suspect indicted on 11 counts, including attempted murder

CLEVELAND (WJW) -– The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the suspect involved in a police-involved shooting in Euclid last month has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County grand jury on 11 counts.

Eric Parnham was indicted on several charges, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Parnham is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend twice in one week.

Police told us Parham was armed with a handgun on May 22 when he was shot by Euclid police, moments after he allegedly shot and injured a woman at a local park.

Parham was injured in the shooting, treated at a hospital and then taken to jail. No officers were injured.

Meyer said he believes Parham shot at the same woman and her 12-year-old child on May 17. The chief said Parham is accused of firing more than a dozen shots at the victim’s car on May 17.

Parham is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond. He is due in court soon to face the charges.

