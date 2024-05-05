Euclid police investigate shooting death of 2-year-old

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating the shooting death of a 2-year-old that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on East 236th Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the FOX 8 I-Team that the investigation is in the very beginning stages and detectives are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

More information is expected to be released in the next few days.

