Euclid Officer Jacob Derbin to be laid to rest today

(WJW) – “A true hero” is being remembered Saturday as family, loved ones and police say goodbye to Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin with a funeral mass and burial.

Killed in the line of duty

The 23-year-old officer was killed Saturday, May 11, when responding to a call at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m.

Police say a gunman ambushed the young officer. Derbin died at the hospital.

He was a first-year officer with Euclid police.

Hometown hero

The Cuyahoga Heights High graduate served a tour of duty in the Middle East before graduating from Kent State University Police Academy.

“My Jakey was an incredible, special and unique young man. He protected his family, his country, and his community. He is my hero. He had his whole life ahead of him. We were all looking forward to watching him marry his soul mate in July,” his mother, Dawn Derbin, told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Engagement photo of Officer Jacob Derbin and his fiancé



(Officer Down Memorial Page | ODMP.org)

Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

(WJW photo)

Euclid officer Jacob Derbin hugging his mother after serving a tour overseas with the Army National Guard

Jacob’s obituary describes the young man as kindhearted and selfless.

“He had an enormous smile that always lit up a room. Jacob enjoyed spending time with his Fiancé, Liv, getting late-night snacks, watching movies, and talking about the future. He enjoyed hanging out with his family whether it be on an outing or drinking by the fire. He was always the loudest one in a room, trying to make everyone smile. To know Jacob was like having another family member in your life.”

Funeral services

A procession will leave the funeral home Saturday to escort Derbin’s family to the church and cemetery.

A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home , 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

Procession departs at 10:15 a.m., heading east on Bagley/Pleasant Valley Road, then north on Broadview Road to St. Columbkille Church

St. Columbkille Church , 6740 Broadview Road, Parma, 11 a.m.

Procession will leave church following funeral mass north on Broadview to Rockside Road, then east on Rockside Road to Brecksville Road (Route 21), north on Brecksville Road to E. 71st Street, north on E. 71st to St. Mary’s Cemetery

St. Mary’s Cemetery, 4720 E. 71st Street, Cuyahoga Heights

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

