EU sanctions Iran's defence minister for transfer of drones, missiles

The late President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi (L) and Minister of Defense of Iran Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani (R) attend a ceremony on the Army Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ashtiani is among the targets of a new round of EU sanctions on Iran for the Islamic Republic's support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Mohammad Javad Ostad/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is among the targets of a new round of EU sanctions on Iran for the Islamic Republic's support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European Union states agreed on Friday to adopt sanctions on six individuals and three Iranian entities for their role in the transfer of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, or for sending weapons to armed groups in the Middle East and Red Sea region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy was sanctioned for sending drones and missiles to militants groups like the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Iranian proxy militias have dramatically escalated their attacks against Israeli interests since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The affected individuals will be subject to asset freezes and travel bans in the European Union. In addition, the direct or indirect provision of funds and economic resources to the listed individuals and organizations is prohibited.