EU regulator mandates label updates on CAR-T cancer therapies

Exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam

(Reuters) -The European health regulator said on Friday makers of a class of cancer cell therapies known as CAR-T treatments will need to highlight the risk of secondary blood cancers in patients who use them.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) mandate, which echoes the one issued by the U.S. health regulator in April, comes at the end of a five-month safety review.

Manufacturers of CAR-T therapies will now be required to include information on their label concerning the risk of a new cancer that begins in a type of white blood cells called T-cells.

Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences are among the makers of CAR-T therapies.

The treatments, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies or CAR-T, generally involves extracting immune response-generating T-cells from a patient, re-engineering them to attack cancer and infusing them back into the body.

The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) evaluated data on 38 cases of secondary T-cell cancers in patients who received CAR-T therapy and identified seven cases where the therapy was involved in disease development.

The panel found that secondary T-cell cancers have been reported within weeks and up to several years following administration of CAR-T medicines.

The patients receiving this treatment should be monitored life-long for secondary cancers, the agency said in its statement.

The committee had announced a safety review in January on therapies including Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi and its partnered therapy with 2seventy bio, Abecma, J&J and Legend Biotech's Carvykti, Novartis' Kymriah, and Gileads' Tecartus and Yescarta.

In January, the U.S Food and Drug Administration imposed its strongest "boxed warning" on CAR-T therapies for risk of secondary cancers.

As part of its review, the FDA found that secondary T-cell cancers have been reported in conjunction with five of the six available CAR-T therapies.

Since 2017, six CAR-T cell therapies have been approved by the FDA, and all are for the treatment of blood cancers, including lymphomas and some forms of leukemia.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)