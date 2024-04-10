EU Parliament moves to reduce methane emissions in energy sector

The European Parliament has given the green light for a new EU law to reduce methane emissions from the energy sector.

A majority of MEPs in Brussels voted in favour of the regulations on Wednesday, which will mean stricter rules for the oil, gas and coal industries.

In November, parliamentary negotiators reached an agreement with their counterparts from the EU member states on the corresponding law.

According to this, operators of oil and gas plants will be required to regularly search for and repair major methane leaks in future. In coal mining, methane emissions are to be measured and reported. In addition, venting or flaring, which releases methane into the atmosphere, is to be banned under certain circumstances.

Reporting and monitoring obligations are also to apply to imports of oil, gas and coal from 2027.

According to Germany's Environment Agency, methane is the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO2) and is responsible for global warming and air pollution.

Although it remains in the atmosphere for a shorter period of time, it is more potent than CO2. It is produced in agriculture, landfill sites and the oil and gas industry, for example.

The new regulation is reportedly the first EU legislation to reduce methane emissions. Before it can come into force, it must now be formally adopted by the EU member states.