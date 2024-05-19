EU ‘monitoring’ closely Iran situation after helicopter incident

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa

The European Union is watching the situation in Iran carefully after reports of an incident involving a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“Following closely reports that the helicopter carrying the Iranian President and the foreign minister has been forced to land unexpectedly,” European Council President Charles Michel said on the social media platform X.

The condition of both Iranian politicians is “not yet clear,” Michel added.

"Together with EU member states and partners, we are monitoring the situation closely," he said.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, attend the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

