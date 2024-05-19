EU ‘monitoring’ closely Iran situation after helicopter incident
The European Union is watching the situation in Iran carefully after reports of an incident involving a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
“Following closely reports that the helicopter carrying the Iranian President and the foreign minister has been forced to land unexpectedly,” European Council President Charles Michel said on the social media platform X.
The condition of both Iranian politicians is “not yet clear,” Michel added.
"Together with EU member states and partners, we are monitoring the situation closely," he said.