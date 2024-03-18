EU ministers hope to agree new Russia sanctions on Monday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
European Union foreign ministers hope to agree new sanctions on Russia at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, following the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in February and the re-election of Vladimir Putin over the weekend.
"Russia was an election without a choice," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the meeting. "We will introduce sanctions today in view of the death of Alexei Navalny."
Russia's Election Commission on Sunday declared a landslide victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin following an election marked by allegations of manipulation.
Overshadowing the choreographed election, was Navalny's death in a Siberian prison in February.
"We will adopt the package of sanctions for the killing of Alexei Navalny," said Josep Borrell, the EU foreign affairs chief.
However, Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed doubts that there would be a deal on sanctions on Monday. The package needs the unanimous support of EU member states for it to be adopted.
Neighbouring Latvia's foreign minister - and former prime minister - Krišjānis Kariņš said that whatever sanctions are imposed on Russia should also apply to Belarus, which has aided Moscow's war against Ukraine.
"Belarus, as we know, is effectively completely controlled by Russia. And the sanctions that are applying to Russia should be applying to Belarus."
Kariņš said he also wants to ensure the sanctions prevent the export of manganese ore for use in Russia's arms industry.