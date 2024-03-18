EU ministers hope to agree new Russia sanctions on Monday

(L-R) Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Austria, Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, and Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland, talk during the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels. Michael Gruber/Außenministerium von Österreich/dpa

European Union foreign ministers hope to agree new sanctions on Russia at a meeting in Brussels on Monday, following the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny in February and the re-election of Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

"Russia was an election without a choice," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters ahead of the meeting. "We will introduce sanctions today in view of the death of Alexei Navalny."

Russia's Election Commission on Sunday declared a landslide victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin following an election marked by allegations of manipulation.

Overshadowing the choreographed election, was Navalny's death in a Siberian prison in February.

"We will adopt the package of sanctions for the killing of Alexei Navalny," said Josep Borrell, the EU foreign affairs chief.

However, Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed doubts that there would be a deal on sanctions on Monday. The package needs the unanimous support of EU member states for it to be adopted.

Neighbouring Latvia's foreign minister - and former prime minister - Krišjānis Kariņš said that whatever sanctions are imposed on Russia should also apply to Belarus, which has aided Moscow's war against Ukraine.

"Belarus, as we know, is effectively completely controlled by Russia. And the sanctions that are applying to Russia should be applying to Belarus."

Kariņš said he also wants to ensure the sanctions prevent the export of manganese ore for use in Russia's arms industry.

A general view of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting with US Secretary State Blinken via video conference in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to the media before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa