EU ministers agree new Russia sanctions over Navalny death

DPA
·1 min read
(L-R) Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Austria, Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, and Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland, talk during the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels. Michael Gruber/Außenministerium von Österreich/dpa
(L-R) Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Austria, Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister of Germany, and Elina Valtonen, Foreign Minister of Finland, talk during the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels. Michael Gruber/Außenministerium von Österreich/dpa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

European Union foreign ministers have agreed new sanctions on Russia in response to the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, EU diplomats tell dpa.

A general view of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting with US Secretary State Blinken via video conference in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa
A general view of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting with US Secretary State Blinken via video conference in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to the media before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to the media before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Brussels. Alexandros Michailidis/European Council/dpa