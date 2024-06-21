EU membership talks 'big day' for Ukraine, Moldova says Kiev's Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday praised the European Union decision to start talks on Ukrainian and Moldovan membership on Tuesday.

"This is a big day for Ukraine, Moldova, and the European Union. All 27 EU member states have approved negotiating frameworks, and practical EU accession talks are scheduled to begin next week," Kuleba said on X.

"Ukraine's path to today has not been easy, involving a revolution and a war. But, thanks to the Ukrainian people's bravery, we have not let anyone or anything derail our historic trajectory," he said.

"Ukraine has also set a record by moving from the EU membership bid to the start of negotiations in just over two years, faster than any other candidate in history."

He said this was achieved with "no discounts."

"Ukraine diligently met all of the requirements and implemented critical reforms to enable this historic day. We accomplished this despite fighting a total war for our survival," he said.