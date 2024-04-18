EU Lawmakers Push for Progress on Joint Deposit Insurance Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers on a key European Parliament body are seeking to build momentum for a controversial plan to pool insurance for bank depositors, a central step needed to complete the bloc’s project for a unified market for banks.

The committee on economic and monetary affairs is set to vote Thursday on a draft report on how to implement joint deposit protection and whether to enter into negotiations with other fellow European Union decision-making bodies.

The proposal, which was largely dormant since it was introduced by the European Commission in 2015, got a sudden boost with the appointment in February of a new lawmaker to shepherd it — Othmar Karas, an Austrian politician in the parliament’s biggest political party, the European People’s Party.

Even if the panel approves the measure, it won’t advance in the current session of parliament, which holds its last plenary meeting at the end of the month ahead of European elections in June. After that, it will take some time for the new parliament to get up and running.

The planned vote has drawn criticism from bank lobbyists in Germany, France and Austria, who said it would weaken financial stability in Europe. They urged lawmakers in a letter Tuesday to first conclude a related package of measures that some view as necessary to pave the way for joint deposit insurance.

Europe’s project for a banking union has long stalled because of concerns from some states about sharing risk. While the European Central Bank was established as a single banking supervisor after the financial crisis, member states haven’t been able to agree on a common fund to protect depositors, with richer nations such as Germany demanding poorer countries do more to reduce risks before they accept pooled liabilities.

Thursday’s vote could help keep the proposal for joint deposit protection alive, but it may struggle to gain traction given continued opposition by several EU governments.

“In view of multiple global risks, this issue needs to be dealt with deliberately rather than rashly,” German lobby group BVR said in a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

--With assistance from Lyubov Pronina and Stephan Kahl.

