EU imposes sanctions on pro-Russian media outlet Voice of Europe

Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova gives a press conference. EU member states imposed sanctions on Voice of Europe and three other Russian media outlets on Friday to ban them from broadcasting or publishing across the European Union. Jennifer Jacquemart/European Commission/dpa

EU member states imposed sanctions on Voice of Europe and three other Russian media outlets on Friday to ban them from broadcasting or publishing across the European Union.

Voice of Europe has been targeted for alleged involvement in distributing pro-Russia propaganda along with RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová in an earlier announcement described the media outlets as "Kremlin-linked propaganda networks."

The move expands Czech sanctions initially put in place on Voice of Europe after an investigation by the country's intelligence services said the online news site was part of a Russian influence operation to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty.