EU hits Apple with $1.9B antitrust fine

The News

The European Union fined Apple €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) for breaking the bloc’s competition laws following an antitrust complaint raised by Spotify.

The music streaming service alleged nearly five years ago that Apple — which has its own streaming platform, Apple Music — stifled other services and engaged in anticompetitive behavior, the Financial Times reported Monday.

“For a decade, Apple abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps through the App Store,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s executive vice-president of competition policy. “They did so by restricting developers from informing consumers about alternative, cheaper music services available outside of the Apple ecosystem. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules, so today we have fined Apple over €1.8 billion.”