EU foreign ministers to discuss de-escalation, security on Tuesday

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to the media before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. "The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security," Borrell wrote on X. -/European Council/dpa

The European Union's top diplomat has called a meeting of EU foreign ministers for Tuesday, as Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel fuels fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

"Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran directly attacked its arch enemy Israel overnight.

The attack was retaliation for the killing of high-ranking Iranian officers in Syria, in a suspected Israeli airstrike earlier this month.