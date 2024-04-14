EU foreign ministers to discuss de-escalation, security on Tuesday
The European Union's top diplomat has called a meeting of EU foreign ministers for Tuesday, as Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel fuels fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
"Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran directly attacked its arch enemy Israel overnight.
The attack was retaliation for the killing of high-ranking Iranian officers in Syria, in a suspected Israeli airstrike earlier this month.