EU foreign affairs chief: Don't let Iran distract from Gaza crisis

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to the media before the Foreign Affairs Council meeting. "The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security," Borrell wrote on X. -/European Council/dpa

Iran's attack on Israel on Saturday mustn't take attention away from the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the EU's foreign affairs chief warned on Wednesday.

"The latest escalation in the Middle East must not make us forget Gaza. Palestinians have the right to humanitarian aid. Israel must guarantee access & safety for aid workers," Josep Borrell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday ostensibly to discuss economic matters, but rising tensions between Israel and Iran have overshadowed the originally-planned agenda.

He also called for an end to violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Borrell's post on X contained a link to an official joint statement with EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič. Their statement calls for the avoidance of further escalation in the Middle East, a ceasefire in Gaza, and "unfettered expansion of the flow of humanitarian aid."

"We also urge Israel to address the rapidly escalating violence across the West Bank. We strongly condemn extremist settler violence and demand that all perpetrators be held accountable," the statement said.