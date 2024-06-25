EU extends protection rules for Ukrainians fleeing war until 2026

The European Union has extended emergency rules to shelter people who fled the war in Ukraine until at least March 4, 2026.

"Day after day, Russia terrorises the Ukrainian people with its bombing," Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor, who chaired talks to prolong the rules, said in a statement.

"Those who fled from Russia’s aggression can continue to count on our solidarity," she said.

Ukrainians who fled to the European Union after the full-scale invasion of their country by Russia in 2022 were granted immediate protection after EU member states set up a temporary regime designed for cases of mass influxes of people. The existing regime was set to end in March 2025.

The proposal is designed to avoid the lengthy national asylum-seeking procedures required to process large numbers of displaced people. Extensions of the temporary rules are possible for up to one year.

In addition, people under temporary protection are entitled to social benefits, housing, access to education and work permits, among other things.

The European Commission reported that almost 4.2 million Ukrainians are currently residing in the EU under these rules, with Germany hosting the most people at 1.2 million.