EU condemns Iran's attack on Israel as 'unprecedented escalation'

The European Union condemned Iran's direct aerial attack on Israel in the "strongest terms" on Sunday.

"This is an unprecedented escalation and a threat to regional security," the bloc's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on behalf of the EU on Sunday. "We call on all parties to exercise utmost restraint."

In this highly tense regional situation, further escalation can be in no one's interest, Borrell said in a statement.

He also reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to Israel's security. "The EU remains firmly committed to contribute to de-escalation and security in the region and is in close contact with all sides to this end."

He spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian to convey these messages and urge Iran not to escalate further, Borrell wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon.

He has called an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers for Tuesday to address security in the region.