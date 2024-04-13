EU condemns Iran attack as 'grave threat to regional security'
Top EU officials have condemned the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel.
"The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel. This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security," wrote EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on X.
The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, also condemned the Iranian attack, and wrote: "Everything must be done to prevent further regional escalation. More bloodshed must be avoided."