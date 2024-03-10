EU chief: Israel not doing enough, EU sea aid to Gaza is necessary

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks at the European Parliament. The conservative European People's Party (EPP) nominated European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as its lead candidate for June's European Parliament elections on Thursday. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Israel needs to do more to alleviate the extreme plight of people in the Gaza Strip, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German public broadcaster ZDF on Sunday.

Israel is only fulfilling its duty to care for the people to a "limited extent" and must do more to protect civilian life, she said on ZDF's nightly news show.

Given the situation in Gaza, the planned EU maritime aid corridor from Cyprus to Gaza is absolutely necessary "because we are currently experiencing a humanitarian catastrophe," she said. The sea operation has been agreed to with Israel, she added.

"The decisive factor is that the Israelis can inspect the goods on the Cypriot side and carry out the security check." After that the ship can head to Gaza.

Asked about more land access for aid supplies, von der Leyen said this was also being "intensively discussed" with Israel. "Everyone is called upon to help."