ETSU offering summer camp programs for high school students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you have a high school student looking for a leg up on the college scene, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is offering two summer programs.

It’s for freshmen through seniors and registration is open now.

The Applied Stem Foundations program is three weeks long. It’s limited to 100 people and cost $25. The program will be June 3 to 21.

VOTE: Tri-Cities Best Antique Store

The Environmental Health Lab experience is June 3 to 7 and also costs $25.

Lunch is included in both of these camps, click here to register.

Dr. Keith Johnson and Evelyn Roach sat down with our News Channel 11 team to discuss the upcoming opportunities.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.