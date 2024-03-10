ETSU hosts breakfast at Aubrey’s to support school newspaper, Student Media Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The smell of bacon and eggs filled the air at Aubrey’s Restaurant Saturday morning as East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty hosted a breakfast fundraiser to support the school’s newspaper and Student Media Center.

Proceeds from the event benefitted operations for the East Tennessean newspaper, along with functions of the Student Media Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center.

ETSU’s Director of Student Media Don Armstrong said this is the fourth year the fundraiser has taken place at Aubrey’s, and he and the students always look forward to raising money in a fun way.

“​We have about seven students who got up with us to help serve breakfast,” Armstrong said. “It’s a great partnership with Aubrey’s because all of the funds go back to the students; Aubrey’s donates all the food, does all the cooking for us, and it’s just a great community partnership.”

Armstrong said the Student Media Center and East Tennessean newspaper both utilize many tools, and that funds raised during events like this help keep equipment in top shape so students have the best tools to learn.

“As a newspaper, we always are in need of new equipment, and so this usually helps buy us a couple of new cameras, sometimes a computer. So we always need new equipment. So that’s where this will be going to.”

Even Bucky the mascot grabbed a server’s book and served some breakfast for a good cause.

