ETSU to host Construction Summit on campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you’re interested in or already involved in the construction industry, East Tennessee’s State University is holding an upcoming summit centered around the industry.

The summit is May 16 and 17 at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Center in Johnson City.

Both days will last from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost to attend is $75. You can register by calling 800-222-3878 or clicking here.

