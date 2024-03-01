An Etna Township panel rejected plans for a ready-mix concrete plant. Here's why

A local business can't move forward with a ready-mix concrete plant in Etna Township after residents pushed back, citing concerns about environmental impacts to groundwater and air quality.

In a 4-1 vote Monday, the Etna Board of Zoning Appeals denied a request for conditional use with a variance for properties at 10077 and 10095 Tollgate Road SW to operate a ready-mix concrete plant. The variance was related to the height of the building.

At a meeting Jan. 30, nearby property owners spoke against the proposed plant over concerns about the environmental impacts as well as the removal of wetlands causing flooding on the two properties, which are south of Interstate 70.

Board member Shannon Mills said based on the extensive evidence presented, she believed the project goes against the spirit of the township's zoning code for manufacturing, for which the properties are zoned. The code states that the M-1 district zoning allows for manufacturing and wholesale businesses that are clean, quiet and free of hazardous or objectionable elements, such as noise, odor, dust, smoke or glare that operate entirely within enclosed structures and generate little industrial traffic.

"I believe that this project is contradicting that," she said.

She also said the proposed project's appearance would not be harmonious and appropriate with the existing and intended character of the surrounding area.

Fellow board member Kevin Newton said he did not reach his decision lightly and that he factored in all the evidence presented. He voted to deny the request because of the potential for further destruction, loss and damage of natural and scenic features.

Board member Tommy Hunt said he believed the vehicles approaching the proposed plant will cause increased traffic.

Board member member Eric Nickolas said he believed the plant would be hazardous and a disturbance to the existing neighborhood.

Trent Stepp was the lone board member who voted against denying the request. He said he believed that engineered solutions would be efficient and effective ways to resolve the issues, such as flooding, that were presented to the board.

"As somebody who is a professional in the engineering industry, it'd be difficult for me to look my peers in the eyes and say our engineered solutions won't work," he said in an interview after the meeting. "I believe that for some of the neighboring properties, in order to help with some of the water issues and some of the other types of challenges that they presented in evidence … I honestly believe that good engineers could help them be much more comfortable and actually protect their space."

Jeff Cotugno, owner of Chingle Ltd., which requested the conditional use, said after the vote that he doesn't have a plan B for the properties as of yet.

"All I know is the concrete industry in whole is overwhelmed, and this would have helped the whole industry," he said.

At the January meeting, Cotugno said the plant was needed to meet demand as Licking County, and central Ohio, continue to develop.

Rachel Zelazny, who owns the property immediately south of Cotugno's properties, said based on the township code, denying the request was the right decision. Now she hopes Cotugno goes through the Licking County Planning Commission and get approved plans to remedy the damage that has already been done.

"Because they've taken out the buffer, they've added additional buildings and they don't control their watershed," she said.

The board deliberated in private for more than an hour before voting in front of residents in attendance. Stepp, chair of the board, said in an interview after the meeting that Ohio law allows zoning appeals boards to deliberate in private.

"Most of the time this board chooses to deliberate in public because most of the decisions we make are not nearly as contentious," Stepp said. "But knowing that there would be a large group of people here and basically to make sure that our deliberation was not influenced positively or negatively by the crowd, we deliberated in private."

But the board can not come to any conclusions in its private deliberation, which is why all members gave their reasons for their vote, Stepp said.

Monday's meeting was also the last meeting for Stepp and Mills, who both previously notified the township they would resign after that meeting.

Mills, who has been on the board since 2020, said in an interview after the meeting that she's had recent employment changes and no longer has the time necessary to commit to the board.

Stepp, who served eight years on the board, as well as more than a decade on the zoning commission, said his resignation is tied to the current turmoil in the township. The township has seen an exodus of employees since the beginning of the year.

Stepp, who ran for the open trustee seat in November, said there appears to be resentment held by others after the November election.

"Although I am not participating in that, it became obvious to me that the township needs new and different people involved," he said. "So in order for that to happen, I need to move out of a space to allow somebody else to move into that space."

