Etna mother charged in 1-year-old son’s drowning death

Allegheny County police have charged an Etna woman in the drowning death of her one-year-old son.

On the afternoon of July 13, County 911 was notified of an unresponsive one-year-old child in the 30 block of Sycamore Street in Etna. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported the child to an area hospital in critical condition.

On July 27, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives interviewed the child’s mother, Brittany Garrison, 28, and learned Garrison had taken the child and a sibling outside to swim in an above-ground pool. Garrison left the child alone in a flotation device inside the pool and went inside the residence with the sibling, according to a police report. A short time later, the child was found unresponsive outside of the flotation device in the pool. Police determined the child was not wearing any additional flotation device or life jacket.

Police have filed charges against Garrison including involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. She was taken into custody Thursday morning and released on nonmonetary bond.

