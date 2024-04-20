Etna man arrested overnight for shooting gun during altercation, police say

An Etna man was arrested overnight over accusations he fired a gun during an altercation with several other men.

The Allegheny County Police Department says Etna Borough police officers were sent to the 50 block of Cherry Street around 11:59 p.m. Friday because a woman reported gunfire. Responding officers found that a bullet went through her wall and noticed the bullet appeared to come from the attached residence next door.

Detectives with ACPD responded to assist with the investigation and spoke with four men at the residence next door, also finding a single spent shell casing on the floor of the kitchen.

Through witness interviews, police determined Richard Kennelly, 48, came to the home and demanded money from one of the men inside. The men began verbally arguing, and that’s when police say Kennelly pulled out a handgun and made threats before physically assaulting a man and firing the gun twice.

No one was shot during the incident. Police later recovered the gun inside the home.

Police arrested Kennelly on scene and took him to the Allegheny County Jail. Online court records show he faces several charges, including several counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

