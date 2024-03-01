The etiquette guide to earphones – and whether they’re impolite to wear in public

There is plenty about modern life to cause celebration and aggravation in equal measure... but it is never safe to make an assumption about how the different generations feel about anything, from vegans to scented candles.

This week old hand Christopher Howse and young gun Guy Kelly debate the ubiquity of earphones

The Romans called the little finger the digitus auricularis because people stuck it in their ear to remove wax. On this, the NHS website has an important notice: ‘Do not use your fingers or any objects like cotton buds to remove earwax. This will push it in and make it worse.’

Perhaps for this reason doctors no longer call the little finger by the old name and students will doubtless fail their anatomy exams if they are tempted to. Nor should anyone use the flowers called auriculas for the same purpose; that really would be daft.

Yet lots of people now wander around with little white stalks shoved into their ears that they call earphones or earbuds. Just to let their ears know exactly who’s boss, they play loud music through them. After a while they lose their hearing.

Little do consumers realise how lucky they are when their earbuds fall out. A lot of people who buy them then complain online. ‘They keep falling out of my ears. I thought I just had weird ears until I started digging, and apparently this is pretty common,’ wrote one. ‘This is so terrible. What if they fall into a sink of water or a toilet?’ It’s not so terrible. Just pull the chain and breathe a sigh of relief.

The NHS recommends listening at no more than 60 per cent of the maximum volume on your device, and not using your earphones continuously for more than an hour at a time. This is called the 60:60 rule, though it’s only a rule of thumb. Or of digitus auricularis.

Yet it seems common for younger people to wear earphones at work, and not just if their work is panel-beating. They simply don’t like sounds of the real world getting to them, and since earbuds leak external sounds into the ear as well as music out, they are tempted to turn up the volume.

To start the day, once they’ve got the thing turned up to 11, like Spinal Tap, it’s time to zombie-walk to work, with an interesting bit of video on the phone to look at, just before stepping out into a busy road…

I may be betraying my people by revealing this, but so long as it goes no further, I’ll let you in on a secret: what’s misunderstood about incorrigible earphone-wearers like me is that, sometimes – alright, often – we’re not listening to anything.

Not always. Occasionally it’s perfectly possible we’re strolling along with the latest Meshuggah album caterwauling through our eardrums, oblivious to all – including the 29 bus coming steaming around the corner.

From time to time, that knotted brow at work really is because we’re trying to focus on Rory Stewart ‘briefly’ explaining the Balfour Declaration to Alastair Campbell with a 25-minute lecture on the history of the Middle East by way of TE Lawrence and the laws of Eton fives.

And that loud, animated phone call we’re taking on the train probably is real. Probably.

It’s just that it sometimes isn’t. Because that’s the wonderful thing about earphones: they cover for all manner of sins, from basic rudeness to temporary madness, just by providing an excuse.

They’re the only socially acceptable ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign out there, for instance. Normally if you tell a drunk bloke on the bus you don’t want to chat, he’ll only be encouraged, then headbutt you. With earphones in, however, you can simply ignore him and nod along to an imaginary song. He’ll probably turn to someone else, eventually. (Warning: he might not.)

If you bump into an old university friend on the street who’s misremembered the fact you could never stand them, you can fake-grimace, point to your ear, loudly say, ‘Look, Nicola, I can’t see Q3 getting off its knees if we don’t clear the deadwood in cloud services – blue-sky it or we’re heading for wakey-wakeyville,’ then mouth ‘Sorry!’ and stride away. But only if you have earphones in. If you don’t, you’re having that catch-up.

And if you can think of nothing more enjoyable than walking to work reading out street signs and shop names as if they’re gritty Radio 4 dramas and you’re that baritone continuity announcer, to choose an entirely random example, well, you simply cannot get away with that unless you’re wearing earphones. People have been arrested for less.

This is the truth. We know it seems annoying, but we hear you. Some of the time, anyway.

