Ethics questions over convention center votes: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing
The $680 million investment in Cincinnati’s Convention Center District is the largest development effort between the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County since the two governments collaborated to build The Banks more than 20 years ago.
As the City Hall reporter, I have covered project planning these last two years (with the help of Hamilton County reporter Scott Wartman). Along the way, we found Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece’s father, Steve Reece Sr., has a marketing contract with the convention center’s management company.
Should Alicia Reece have been casting votes regarding the project? We talked to ethics experts, and here’s what we found.
What else you need to know Thursday, March 7
⛅ Weather: High of 60. Pleasant with periods of clouds and sunshine.
🐟 Why fish tacos are the No. 1 fish fry alternative, the unsung hero of Lent.
⚾ Following a terrific rookie year, the Reds have even higher expectations for Matt McLain.
🎭 Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. announces 2024-25 season.
🧐 A pregnant fisher, the animal, was discovered in Ohio. Here's why that has biologists excited.
Today's Top Stories
• Super Tuesday set a Biden-Trump rematch. Here's why the Ohio primary still matters
• Astronomer Dean Regas: 4 things to know about 'eerie' and 'awesome' total solar eclipse
• Ex-vice president of local nonprofit sentenced to prison for 'elaborate' fraud scheme
• Ohio public colleges must eliminate race-based scholarships, per attorney general
• Preview, prediction for FC Cincinnati's high-profile clash with Liga MX's CF Monterrey
