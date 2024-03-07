Ethics questions over convention center votes: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Artist's rendering from Lifang, Moody Nolan, TVS of downtown Cincinnati's Duke Energy Convention Center renovation and expansion.

The $680 million investment in Cincinnati’s Convention Center District is the largest development effort between the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County since the two governments collaborated to build The Banks more than 20 years ago.

As the City Hall reporter, I have covered project planning these last two years (with the help of Hamilton County reporter Scott Wartman). Along the way, we found Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece’s father, Steve Reece Sr., has a marketing contract with the convention center’s management company.

Should Alicia Reece have been casting votes regarding the project? We talked to ethics experts, and here’s what we found.

What else you need to know Thursday, March 7

⛅ Weather: High of 60. Pleasant with periods of clouds and sunshine.

🐟 Why fish tacos are the No. 1 fish fry alternative, the unsung hero of Lent.

⚾ Following a terrific rookie year, the Reds have even higher expectations for Matt McLain.

🎭 Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. announces 2024-25 season.

🧐 A pregnant fisher, the animal, was discovered in Ohio. Here's why that has biologists excited.

Today's Top Stories

Ohio has several key races besides president on the March 19 primary ballot, from U.S. Senate to Ohio Supreme Court.

• Super Tuesday set a Biden-Trump rematch. Here's why the Ohio primary still matters

Astronomer Dean Regas has spent the last 25 years staring at the sky. He shares important tips to make the most of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

• Astronomer Dean Regas: 4 things to know about 'eerie' and 'awesome' total solar eclipse

Former nonprofit VP sentenced for 'elaborate' fraud scheme.

• Ex-vice president of local nonprofit sentenced to prison for 'elaborate' fraud scheme

"Race-based scholarships discriminate on the basis of race in awarding benefits," an AG spokeswoman said in labeling them unconstitutional.

• Ohio public colleges must eliminate race-based scholarships, per attorney general

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan speaks with FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) in the first half of the MLS soccer game between FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC at TQL stadium on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

• Preview, prediction for FC Cincinnati's high-profile clash with Liga MX's CF Monterrey

