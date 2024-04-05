Ethics hearing scheduled for former Beaufort County parks and recreation director

The South Carolina Ethics Commission has set a hearing date for former Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Loper, who has been accused of using her position to benefit family members and using county equipment to perform work on personal property.

Loper’s hearing will be in Columbia on Oct. 17.

Two separate complaints were filed with the Ethics Commission against Loper, who was fired by Beaufort County in September of last year after over two decades with the county. At the time of her firing, the grounds for her termination were cited as “violated the Beaufort County policy manual,” according to Beaufort County.

One ethics complaint corresponds with four payments to Loper’s sons totaling $6,687 and for contracting with her son to act as a coach for a county-run cheerleader camp. The second complaint alleges Loper used county equipment to perform work on personal property.





A letter from the ethics commission updating the person who filed the complaints against Loper was provided to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Neither complaint is related to the nearly $800,000 accessible playground installed at the Port Royal Community Center without proper approval. Loper’s termination came at the heels of county officials discovering the playground, though it was never officially connected to her firing.

Loper speaks out

Loper, as guest on former County Council Member Mike Covert’s podcast, Beaufort County’s House of Cards, defended the payments made to her sons.

Loper said there were many times when she couldn’t get anyone to officiate sports games. “There were days that I had to call them (her sons) and say ‘I need you,’” she told Covert.

She then specifically addressed her son coaching the cheer camp.

“I don’t know who’s knocking down the doors to do these cheer camps,” she said. “My child was well-qualified. He coaches at another cheer camp in the evening sometimes because he loves kids.”

Firing and hiring

The playground was installed at the Port Royal Community Center, and the work was completed on July 6. Assistant County Administrator for Development and Recreation Chuck Atkinson brought the issue to the county council’s attention, citing the violation of the procurement approval rules. An invoice submitted to the county for the $799,052 playground equipment is dated May 25, 2023, meaning the purchase was approved at least four months before it was presented to council. The expense associated with the equipment exceeded the $200,000 threshold needed for council approval by nearly four fold.

When the council did review the playground on Sept. 25, months after the equipment was installed, the purchase was approved in an 8-2 vote. Two weeks later, Loper was terminated by Interim Administrator John Robinson.

In January, Loper was hired to serve as parks and recreation director for the city of Rincon. She is serving on an interim basis until the ethics complaints have been resolved, according to Rincon City Manager Jonathan Lynn.

Lynn had previously indicated that the results of the two ethics investigations could have an impact on whether or not Loper gets the job permanently.

“During Ms. Loper’s interview process, she openly disclosed to the City that certain issues were pending resolution with the State of South Carolina,” Lynn said in an email. “The City will withhold further comments at this time to uphold the integrity of the process and await its conclusion.”

Beaufort County recently filled its parks and recreation director vacancy with Eric Brown, who previously worked for the City of Hollywood, Florida, and Dania Beach, Florida, in their parks departments.

Loper did not respond to phone calls or text messages asking for comment.